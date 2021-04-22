Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.59. Gevo shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 131,408 shares trading hands.

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

