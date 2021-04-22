Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Genworth Financial worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

