Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

GPC traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.07. 22,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.