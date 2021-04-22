Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to $17.36-17.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.42 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

