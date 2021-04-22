Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Gentherm worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

