Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Gentex has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

