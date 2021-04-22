Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Increased by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 7.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gentex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,723. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

