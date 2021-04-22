Genesis Shards Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.