Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

