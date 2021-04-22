Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NYSE GNK opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $576.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,690,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,356,720. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

