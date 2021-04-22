Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 116,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,240. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

