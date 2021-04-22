Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

