Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.