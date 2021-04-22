Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.98. 365,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

