Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 813,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

