GCP Infrastructure Investments to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP stock opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Thursday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.11. The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of £917.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

