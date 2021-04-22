GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. GATX also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.