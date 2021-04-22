Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.42

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.42 and last traded at $195.37, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.