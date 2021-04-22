Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $141.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.