Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $274.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.74. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.58 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

