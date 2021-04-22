Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.