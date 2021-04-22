Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.84 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

