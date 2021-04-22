Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

