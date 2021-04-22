Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

