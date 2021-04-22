Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 159,411 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

