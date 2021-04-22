FY2025 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

GRAY stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at $67,131,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.