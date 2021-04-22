FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.48 and a 200-day moving average of $285.86. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 614.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

