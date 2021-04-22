FY2022 EPS Estimates for HDFC Bank Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.