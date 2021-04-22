FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $294,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $17,010,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.