FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

