FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

