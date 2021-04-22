FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

VVV stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

