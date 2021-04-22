FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $21.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

OROVY opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $6.793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

