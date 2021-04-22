FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

