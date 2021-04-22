Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $177.92

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.92, but opened at $163.89. Futu shares last traded at $153.02, with a volume of 111,858 shares.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 157.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

