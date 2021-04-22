Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

