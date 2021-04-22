Furucombo (COMBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00004133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

