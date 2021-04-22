Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires £148.72 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Samir Desai purchased 1,100 shares of Funding Circle stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

Shares of LON:FCH opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48).

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

