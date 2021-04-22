Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,595.78, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

