Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.

Shares of Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 55.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.04 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

