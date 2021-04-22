Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,000.
Shares of Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 55.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.04 million and a P/E ratio of -115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.
Freegold Ventures Company Profile
