Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.