Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 108,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 25,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

