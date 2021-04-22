Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$187.36.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.