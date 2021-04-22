Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

