Foster Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.14 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

