Fortum Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

FOJCY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.57.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

