Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $229.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $150.67 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

