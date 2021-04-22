Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.