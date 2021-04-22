Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,976,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

