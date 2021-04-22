Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

